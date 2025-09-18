The Boston Red Sox are looking to make a run in the 2025 MLB playoffs and win their 10th title in franchise history. After the Red Sox had another walk-off win, there is hope that the team can make a big run. But what is the Red Sox's dream scenario for the rest of the season? Many things can go right, and the odds still give them a chance.

Boston still has +2000 odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Although they have hung around the American League East race, a division title is unlikely with 10 games left to play. Boston is almost assured a wildcard spot should they sustain their momentum. However, there are some good fortunes they could capitalize on.

The Red Sox may clinch a playoff spot soon if they can continue to get the wins needed. Now, they need to stay healthy and find enough juice to make a run. Here is the Red Sox dream scenario, and what a magical run would look like.

Red Sox sweep the Yankees

The Red Sox have done a great job against the Yankees this season. So far, they are 9-4 against the Bronx Bombers this season and have generally been able to dominate their divisional rivals. For the last few weeks, they have been in lockstep with the Yanks, and their inevitable matchup in the AL Wild Card is on the way.

Barring any collapse by the Yankees, the Wild Card series will start at Yankee Stadium. Ultimately, the best-case scenario for the Red Sox would be to go into the Bronx and sweep the Yanks. Garrett Crochet would likely get the start in a hypothetical Game 1 at Yankee Stadium. Significantly, Crochet has outdueled Aaron Judge on several occasions, and is one of the few pitchers who can. He would be the perfect starter for the first game. Crochet is 3-0 against the Yankees in his career.

Brayan Bello or Lucas Giolito would likely get the second game. Currently, Bello is 5-4 with a 2.34 ERA against New York and threw a seven-inning shutout against them this season. Giolito has not done as well, going 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA in his career. Yet, he has pitched better against them this season, including a recent outing where he allowed two runs (one earned) in a loss. Crochet and Bello can give the Sox a chance to sweep the Yankees and get to the next round.

Red Sox face the Astros in ALDS

There is a chance this could happen. First, the Astros have to win the American League West and pass the Detroit Tigers in the standings. Then, the Mariners need to upset the Tigers in the AL Wild Card. This pits the Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Red Sox against the #2-seeded Astros.

The Red Sox have fared well against the Astros this season, going 4-2 against them throughout the season. Overall, they have done a great job in handling a tough team in the AL West. To dig deeper into their battles with the Astros, it's simple to look at the results. The Red Sox swept the Astros in three games at Fenway Park. On the flip side, the Astros won 2 of 3 at Daikin Park. The Red Sox would have to start the series there. Therefore, all they would have to do is split the first two games, which is possible. The Sox could win the next two to wrap up the series.

The offense powers the team to a title

Of course, the World Series is the ideal scenario for every team. The Red Sox dream scenario sees them going on another magical run if they can get through the ALCS, reminiscent of the 2024 title. The Red Sox faced two potential NL contenders this season. Ultimately, the Dodgers would be a better opponent because the Sox went 2-1 against them while the Brewers swept them.

For the Red Sox to reach the World Series, they need the offense to heat up. While pitching is always important, the Sox can capitalize on their offense. Trevor Story has provided the spark this season and has been the team's best player. So far, he is batting .266 with 24 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 85 runs. Jarren Duran continues to be solid at the top of the lineup, hitting .262 with 15 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 81 runs. Likewise, Alex Bregman has been good, hitting .272 with 17 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 60 runs.

The Sox need those three to remain hot. Also, they need other players like Nathaniel Lowe and Masataka Yoshida to get hot and make their mark in October. The bottom of the order must avoid a slump and do their best to keep the offense going. If all this happens, then the Red Sox's dream scenario will come true, and they will be champions.