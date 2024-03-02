The Boston Red Sox are getting some cold water thrown on their excitement for Opening Day. Red Sox second baseman Vaughn Grissom is doubtful to be ready for Opening Day due to a groin injury, per the Boston Globe.

Grissom apparently suffered the injury while completing in field activities for the team during Spring Training. Grissom has battled soreness in his legs this offseason.

“I was just taking ground balls, and it bit me,” Grissom said, per MLB.com. “… Obviously, it [stinks]. New group, I want to be out there with the guys, so it's definitely frustrating.”

The Red Sox are expected to use Enmanuel Valdez in place of Grissom at second base for now. Team manager Alex Cora says the team should be fine as it completes the rest of its Spring Training schedule.

“This happened, and now we just have to be patient, get him stronger, get him better, and he'll be OK,’’ Cora said. “… We’re obviously disappointed in a sense because we wanted Vaughn to get as many reps as possible and hopefully be the starting second baseman of the Boston Red Sox, but I think we've … got a good [choice to step up].”

Grissom joined the Red Sox this offseason after playing with the Atlanta Braves the last few years. In 2023, Grissom hit .280 with 75 total at-bats. He finished the season with 21 hits and nine RBIs. The Red Sox are trying to improve on the 2023 season, when the team finished 78-84.

Boston continues their spring games with a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday. The game is tied at the time of writing.