A classy gesture from Vaughn Grissom

The Atlanta Braves traded infielder Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for starting pitcher Chris Sale, and Grissom took to Twitter to post a lengthy message thanking many people involved in the Braves organization as he departs for the Red Sox next season.

“There isn't enough I can say about the training staff, strength staff, coaching staff, clubbies, front office, media, the fans, grounds crew, the chefs, most importantly my teammates and the legends like Chipper and Pendleton who have constantly poured wisdom and love into me and my family since the draft,” Vaughn Grissom said on Twitter. “From the group who drafted me to the group who inherited me, the way that I was treated was incredibly prefessional and I am super blessed to have been given an opportunity throughout my process and will always be thankful for that. For the fans I want to say thank you for all the memories and showing real support, no matter what.”

Grissom went on to express his excitement to join the Red Sox, but it is clear that he is thankful for his time with the Braves organization.

For the Braves, they used a young player who was blocked from getting MLB playing time to add a starting pitcher to their rotation. The Red Sox unloaded a player who was not part of the long-term plans to add a potential young player to their infield. It will be interesting to see how he fits in with Boston next season.