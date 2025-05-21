Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler didn’t get the comeback he hoped for. In his first start since returning from shoulder bursitis, he lasted only 2 1/3 innings before an ejection cut his outing short during Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over the New York Mets at Fenway Park.

The incident began in the third inning. Buehler visibly disagreed with a called ball he believed was clearly a strike. Instead of brushing it off, he stepped off the mound and rushed toward home plate to confront umpire Mike Estabrook. That decision immediately led to his ejection.

Shortly after, manager Alex Cora followed Buehler to the field and received an ejection of his own. Up until then, Buehler had shown flashes of form. He struck out four, issued two walks, and prevented any hits. Although his performance had been strong, his emotions ultimately ended his return early.

After the game, Buehler didn’t shy away from accountability. Instead, he took full responsibility and reflected on his actions with honesty. “I’ve been in this league too long for that to happen,” he said. “You feel very convicted in what you saw, but this is a team game, and I let it get out of hand. That’s the disappointing part.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna talk about what he did or didn’t do. I don’t think it’s my place… It spiraled a little bit. He said some things he thought I shouldn’t have said. At the end of the day, putting our team in that position is the only thing I really regret.”

As a result of Buehler’s premature exit, the Red Sox's bullpen needed to carry the rest of the game. Even though they had pitched heavily in Monday’s 3-1 win, the relievers stepped up again. All six combined to shut out the Mets and held them to just four hits.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox made the most of limited chances at the plate. Carlos Narváez and Rafael Devers each launched solo home runs in the fifth inning, giving Boston just enough cushion to secure the win.

With the series in reach, the Red Sox aim to finish strong tomorrow at Fenway Park.