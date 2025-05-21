The Boston Red Sox have been in the news lately for their unnecessary drama relating to Rafael Devers. On Tuesday night, more drama arose as former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler was ejected from the contest against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.

A lot happened leading up to the ejection.

Before Juan Soto stepped up to the plate, Buehler was pitching to Francisco Lindor. Lindor was hit by a pitch that he leaned in to. Once Soto was up, Lindor attempted to steal second on a pitch, which Buehler threw right down the middle. The umpire did not call it a strike as catcher Carlos Narvaez popped up and threw to second.

Then, you could hear Buehler's frustrations. “It's right down the f***ing middle. F*** you,” Buehler said to the home plate umpire.

Later on Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning on X, Buehler responded to a tweet that said, “Who cut the distance?”

The response was toward the umpire who released a statement on the matter.

“He can say stuff from the mound,” Crew chief Laz Diaz said. “But once he comes off the mound, he’s leaving his position to argue balls and strikes. Once anybody leaves their position to argue balls and strikes, that’s an immediate ejection.”

He had a little fun on social media after the drama, but the Red Sox got the job done, and that seems to be all he cares about in the end. The Red Sox defeated the Mets 2-0 with Narvaez and Devers hitting home runs. The Mets did not score a run and have seriously struggled to score over the last week. The Mets have scored a combined 10 runs in their last seven games.

The Red Sox and Mets will play again on Wednesday at Fenway park. Garrett Crochet will take on Tylor Megill on MLB Network.