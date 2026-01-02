With 2026 here and as WWE nears the upcoming Royal Rumble PLE, the promotion will be starting the “Road to WrestleMania.” WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is currently one of the most popular names on the roster, and the promotion reportedly has some big plans for her.

According to a recent report by Bodyslam+ via Patreon, Vaquer is expected to begin a feud with the recently-returned Liv Morgan down the road, and it has been discussed for some time. Recently, the duo has also been teased for going after each other. Although the report claims that the teases are not considered an imminent buildup. It further notes that WWE plans on building up the feud more.

As per Bodyslam+, WWE also “sees tremendous value in having Vaquer face off with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley” at the right time. This is the second time BodySlam+ has reported Lynch and Ripley possibly starting a feud with Stephanie Vaquer. They had previously reported that the Stamford-based promotion was considering Lynch and Ripley as Vaquer's opponents for WrestleMania 42.

While Lynch is currently busy feuding with Maxxine Dupri for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Ripley finds herself in a tag-team with IYO Sky, going for the Women's Tag Team Titles. On the other hand, Morgan recently returned from a long injury at Survivor Series: WarGames. Despite not competing on television yet, Morgan recently battled Lyra Valkyria on the ongoing WWE Holiday Tour.

Vaquer was recently in a feud involving Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez, whom she recently defeated on Monday Night RAW to retain her gold.

Article Continues Below

Explore Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer's WWE journey

Following her critically acclaimed match against Mercedes Moné last year, Vaquer made her way into WWE. Starting with NXT, she quickly won titles there to enter the main roster. Following a successful debut run,

Vaquer soon won the Women's World Championship against IYO Sky at WrestlePalooza. In the past three to four months, she has already defended the title multiple times across weekly, live, and PLE shows.