It's been a rough go so far this season for the Boston Red Sox, when expectations were high before the start of the 2025 campaign. Unfortunately, the team hasn't been hitting all that well and is playing well below standards. With the trade deadline approaching, a rival general manager gets rumors swirling after urging Boston to trade one or two of its star players.

In Jeff Passan's latest column for ESPN, he reveals that an unnamed general manager suggested the Red Sox should trade Jarren Duran and/or Wilyer Abreu. Considering Boston has a plethora of talent in the outfield, and has baseball's No. 1 ranked prospect, Roman Anthony, ready for the call-up, the rival general manager believes Boston could largely benefit in dealing away Duran and/or Abreu ahead of the deadline.

“The question is whether Boston considers going bigger. With the paucity of impact players available, one GM suggested the Red Sox could entertain the idea of moving Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu. They have ample outfield depth to do it — especially with Roman Anthony ready for the big leagues — and although dealing at the deadline limits teams compared to the winter, the July market craves high-end talent, and Boston has it.”

That could be a nice move for the Red Sox if the team finds itself too far back in the standings by the trade deadline on July 31. Boston is currently in fourth place in the AL East and is nine games behind the first-placed New York Yankees.

The coming weeks might be crucial for this organization, as it could truly depict the future of the franchise moving forward. Trading away stars like Duran and Abreu allows the Red Sox to build the roster around all of their top prospects. It's a bold decision, but only time will tell what Boston does as the season continues.