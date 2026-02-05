Ahead of spring training, the Boston Red Sox's methodical approach to roster reshaping has garnered attention, especially after losing star Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason.

Boston agreed to terms on Wednesday with Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year deal, adding defensive versatility across the infield. The move provides coverage at multiple positions across the diamond while strengthening run prevention but does little to address the offensive gap created earlier in the offseason.

That absence has left a noticeable imbalance in the lineup, removing a reliable source of right-handed power and increasing pressure on the front office to bolster the offense with an additional impact bat.

While the organization remains high on top prospect Marcelo Mayer, the Red Sox have struggled to replace Bregman’s production internally this offseason. Mayer is nearing major league readiness, but the club appears reluctant to place full offensive responsibility on a young infielder entering his first full season.

That hesitation surfaced publicly Thursday when the Foul Territory Network shared comments from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, Rosenthal expressed skepticism that Boston’s offseason work is finished.

“I'd have a hard time believing they're going to go into the season with this group alone.”

Article Continues Below

"I'd have a hard time believing they're going to go into the season with this group alone." Even after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa, @Ken_Rosenthal anticipates the Red Sox adding another infield bat. pic.twitter.com/OXXMRBot6w — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 5, 2026

In the same segment, Rosenthal explained the Red Sox’s thinking, noting that the front office remains focused on adding more impact at the plate.

“They still want to add an infielder who will give them more offense.”

The reporting frames the Kiner-Falefa signing as a complementary move rather than a definitive solution. While the 2020 Gold Glove winner provides elite defense and positional flexibility, his limited offensive output leaves Boston still searching for middle-of-the-order production.

With pitchers and catchers set to report soon, urgency is building. Whether through a late free-agent addition or a trade, the Red Sox appear positioned to pursue another bat to stabilize the infield and bring greater balance to the lineup before Opening Day 2026.