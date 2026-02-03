The Chicago Cubs could still have a major signing up their sleeves. And they already added a subtle one. But here is one last-minute signing the Cubs must make before spring training.

Chicago had a nice run in 2025, clipping the Padres before falling to the Brewers in the divisional round. If they want to get back to that level, they still need a roster tweak or two.

Included in that mix is outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Cubs should sign OF Andrew McCutchen

The Cubs are set in the outfield with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki. But they could use depth behind those solid pieces.

And that brings McCutchen into the picture. First, the obvious thing is his age. He’s 39 years old and his best days are behind him.

However, he produced reasonably well in 2025. McCutchen totaled 13 homers and 57 RBIs while playing in 135 games. But now it’s time for the 17-year veteran to take a different role as a reserve. And that’s why he would fit nicely with the Cubs.

On a day when one of the big three couldn’t answer the bell, McCutchen would be a good safety blanket for manager Craig Counsell.

One reason McCutchen could be available is the souring of his relationship with the Pirates. A recent post on X by McCutchen told his view of the story, as he responded to a comment about the Pirates needing to move on from him.

“I wonder, did the Cards do this Wainwright/Pujols/Yadi? Dodgers to Kershaw?Tigers to Miggy? The list goes on and on. If this is my last year, it would have been nice to meet the fans one last time as a player. Talk to them about my appreciation for them over the years. Shake that little kid's hand or hug the fan that’s been a fan since Clemente.”

McCutchen also mentioned what he still has to offer at the major-league level.

“I am 39, on the backend of my career. I still work every day to be better than I was the year before. If there wasnt a burning desire to continue this journey, I would be home surrounded by my family. There’s more work to do, and I'm not done. You don't get to write my future, God does.”

So, there’s a fire that could interest the Cubs.

The Cubs missed out on Austin Hays, which would have been a better target than McCutchen. But the White Sox stepped in and grabbed that free agent.

What other options do the Cubs have?

There’s still a chance they could kick the tires on Mike Tauchman. The eight-year veteran played for the Cubs in 2023-24. He appeared in over 100 games each year.

Of course, there likely won’t be as many at-bats available as he had in those seasons (401 and 350), but he could be a valuable piece.

So one question would be: Why not get Tauchman instead of McCutchen? Tauchman is four years younger. However, McCutchen is the type of veteran who can lift a team when things get heated down the stretch.

There’s likely a strong hunger for McCutchen, who has only played in 13 postseason games in his career. Included in that mix was a forgettable postseason with the Yankees in 2018, where he went 2 for 18 with one RBI in five games.

And McCutchen said he believes he can be more than a designated hitter in 20265, according to his post on X.

“It is really funny how so many ppl say I “Can’t(key word) play defense.” I haven’t played much defense because they haven’t asked that of me. The only reason I played a few games last year is because Reynolds needed rest from a minor injury. And I ASKED to play defense to get in the lineup. No one said anything then? Bottom line is if it is needed, I can not only do it, but do it like I’ve been out there all year.”

This is a good option for the Cubs. It’s not a division winner or anything like that. Rather, it’s the type of subtle move that championship teams often make in the offseason.