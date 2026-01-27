The Chicago Cubs made an underrated move when they signed Dylan Carlson to a minor league contract. Now, it has been revealed exactly how much the outfielder is set to earn on his new deal.

Carlson will make $2 million if he reaches the major league roster, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. There is another $1 million available in incentives. With an invitation to spring training, Carlson will have a prime opportunity to prove that he should stick.

The Cubs did lose Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they still have plenty of talent in their outfield. Pete Crow-Armstrong will man center with Ian Happ flanking him in left and Seiya Suzuki in right field. Matt Shaw will also operate in a utility role and could see time in the outfield. Simply put, it'll be difficult for Carlson to be a full-time regular barring injuries.

Still, the Cubs believe that the outfielder still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Carlson is most known for his time as a top prospect with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he has split time between the the Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays over the last three seasons.

Carlson was a member of the Rays in 2025, appearing in 83 games. He hit .203 with six home runs, 20 RBIs and three stolen bases. Over his six years in the major leagues, the outfielder has hit .233 with 43 home runs, 195 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

It'll be an uphill battle for Carlson to make the major league roster. But now he has $2 million more reasons to do so. The Cubs are at least hoping he can be a diamond in the rough.