At the moment, the Chicago Cubs sit at the top of the NL Central. They hold a game and a half lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds and are facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers to decide the winner of their three-game series. However, despite this excellent start, the Cubs now face a significant obstacle. Left-hander Justin Steele, who has been the leader of the Chicago rotation for the last couple of seasons, is lost for the season due to elbow surgery.

This is a huge blow for the Cubbies, as they now have a big hole near the top of their rotation. Japanese sensation Shota Imanaga is picking up where he left off following an excellent rookie campaign in 2024. Free agent pickups Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea have been solid thus far, and Ben Brown has staked his claim to a rotation spot. Jameson Taillon has yet to prove that his big deal given to him a couple of winters ago was worth it.

So, even with Steele's injury, the Cubs do have the arms to fill the rotation. However, outside from Imanaga, they need impact arms. Ones that can deliver in October. It might be time for general manager Jed Hoyer to reach into the Ricketts' pocketbooks and swing a trade to solidify their starting staff. It would allow them to not be so reliant on arms that haven't proven themselves on the postseason stage. Here are three arms that Hoyer should ask about, starting with the biggest one potentially available: Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

Sandy Alcantara would give Cubs the ace they sorely need

Alcantara would give them a starter that is already better than what they are losing in Steele. He's already shown a return to form, and he's a former NL Cy Young Award winner. He's a true ace, a throwback to the workhorses of the past. When it comes to a pitcher that should perform under the bright lights of October, it feels as if Alcantara will fit that mold.

He will be expensive. That's without a doubt. He's still under contract for a couple more seasons and is a steal at his current salary. Especially with the contracts that free agent pitchers are receiving. On the open market, Alcantara would be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over a long period of time. It will also cost a few prospects. However, this is a team built to win now. Furthermore, Hoyer is in the last year of his contract. Swinging a deal for an ace like Alcantara to give the Cubs not only a better chance to win the NL Central, but a stronger chance to win come October.

Luis Castillo could make NL Central return with Cubs

With George Kirby out, the odds of the Mariners trading another one of their starters at the moment is slimmer than it was in the offseason. After all, with a quartet of Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller, they still have one of the best rotations in the baseball. Their starting rotation is the reason why they are in still in the hunt, even if it's early in the season. They finished off a sweep of the Texas Rangers on Sunday and only sit a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Angels in the division.

Yet, Castillo is the oldest and most expensive of the quartet. The Mariners also have Emerson Hancock waiting in the minors, and he should be the next man up in the rotation. If president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto wants to improve his offense, then the most prudent course of action would be trading one of his pitchers. Although it would hurt, the Mariners' offense would improve with adding a veteran bat like Seiya Suzuki or Ian Happ as part of a package for Castillo. If they can do that, plus a couple of prospects, then it might be time to move on from Castillo. Placing a call to Hoyer would be a good idea for both parties, the sooner, the better.

Jake Irvin would be an intriguing addition to Cubs rotation

As seen above, the Cubs have the depth. They have five starters ready for the rotation. A trade isn't the most necessary thing in the world right now. However, the sooner they add to the rotation, the better it can be. Even if they don't go big game hunting for arms like Alcantara and Castillo might be too much for Hoyer's (and the Ricketts, for the matter) wallet. The amount of money and prospect cost would be high. However, swinging a deal for a mid-tier rotation arm would be both cheaper and easier.

Although the Washington Nationals are trying to reach the next stage of their rebuild, there are still some pieces needed to finish it off. Moving a commodity like starter Jake Irvin or Mitchell Parker could bring back another controllable piece or two that can help that rebuild reach its completion. The Cubs would be more likely to ask for Irvin, who does have a longer track record at the major league level. As they strive for an October return, more proven talent is needed. It's time for Hoyer to hop on the phone and make a move. His roster deserves that much, and so does a fanbase that is once again calling for postseason glory.