Alex Bregman recently signed a massive five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, as he'll serve as a strong upgrade at the third base position for the organization for the next several years. Upon signing his deal, Bregman revealed his dedication to the franchise during his introductory press conference.

While talking with media members, the 31-year-old claimed that he's realized how much the city of Chicago loves sports, according to the Marquee Sports Network. After attending a Chicago Bulls game and a Chicago Blackhawks game recently, Bregman certainly appears ready to give his all for the Cubs' fanbase.

“I think you can take a lot from the other teams and apply it, and I think being here (Chicago) for the last few days and going to see how much this city loves its sports has been awesome, actually,” said Bregman.” My father and I, and my uncle, kind of did a Bulls, Blackhawks, and Bears [games] maybe in 2016 or so in one offseason in like a three-day time period… The City of Chicago loves sports, and they love winning, and hopefully we can win a lot for them.”

Article Continues Below

"The City of Chicago loves sports and they love winning and hopefully we can win a lot for them." Alex Bregman has already immersed himself in Chicago sports culture. pic.twitter.com/u7gD5en23q — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 15, 2026

Alex Bregman is one of the bigger signings this offseason in MLB. The Cubs landed a big fish after spending weeks in the rumor mill. 2026 will be Bregman's 11th season in the league, as the three-time All-Star aims to make a name for himself in the city of Chicago.

The 2025 campaign was his first and only year with the Boston Red Sox, where he owned a .273 batting average and .360 OBP while recording 118 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs. We'll see if he can improve upon those numbers with the Cubs this season, while also serving as a consistent glove at third base.