The Chicago Cubs saw one of the biggest stars in franchise history finally call it a career. First baseman Anthony Rizzo was a staple on the Cubs' dominant teams in the 2010s. He was also an integral piece to Chicago's championship run back in 2016. The former New York Yankees slugger decided to retire from baseball, but not before sharing the moment with a special group.

Throughout his career, Rizzo was always a fan favorite in both Chicago and New York. While his play on the field had a lot to do with it, the former All-Star was a big part of his community. When he was with the Cubs, Rizzo was a frequent visitor of Lurie Children's Hospital, where he spent time with cancer patients. Every time he made a new friend, he had them sign his jersey.

With the decision to retire behind him, Rizzo is preparing for his ceremony. The former Cubs All-Star made a unique announcement on his social media page, though. When he makes things official, Rizzo is going to be wearing the jersey he had signed by all of the patients he visited during his time with the Cubs.

He broke the news on his social media page in an emotional note.

The jersey I’ll be retiring in… signed by all the patients we have visited over the years who were battling cancer. @Cubs @LurieChildrens pic.twitter.com/MHf7ttz2au — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) September 12, 2025

“The jersey I’ll be retiring in… signed by all the patients we have visited over the years who were battling cancer,” Rizzo said.

The infielder's tribute is a fitting bow on what has been an excellent career. He helped the Cubs win their first championship in decades before heading to a new team. His arrival in New York was met with a lot of excitement, and he produced there as well. Rizzo was a key contributor on the team that made it to the 2024 World Series.

As he heads into retirement, Rizzo's reputation as an entertaining player and great person precedes him. He leaves a legacy of community impact and bringing smiles to fans, both on and off the field.