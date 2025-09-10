Anthony Rizzo’s 2021 departure from the Chicago Cubs was an emotional moment for fans, but now the beloved icon is returning in a new way. This time, he will retire with his former team and become a Cubs ambassador. Naturally, the news excites fans and honors Rizzo's lasting legacy, with his retirement marking the start of a new chapter. Ultimately, it’s a fitting tribute for a player forever tied to the Cubs’ 2016 World Series glory.

Meanwhile, the announcement, first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, confirmed that Rizzo is retiring and stepping into an ambassador role. In response, the organization has planned festivities around the game to pay tribute to his impact. Through this move, his new position keeps him closely tied to the team and its fans, showing how deeply he remains part of the franchise’s identity.

Over the years, Rizzo became a fixture in Chicago, spending nearly a decade with the team. He played a central role in ending the franchise’s long drought with the 2016 championship. Now, he will be honored this Saturday at Wrigley Field in a special ceremony, where fans are preparing for an emotional celebration of his storied career.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Rizzo’s influence stretches far. He was a strong presence in the clubhouse and an active force in the community. In fact, his leadership helped define the Cubs’ World Series run, and his ambassador role promises to carry that influence forward. Even now, Rizzo remains a beloved figure in the organization’s history.

Ultimately, this move underscores the emotional bond between Rizzo and Chicago. Anthony Rizzo and Cubs fans share a history that runs deep. For that reason, his retirement is more than just an ending, it’s a homecoming into a respected ambassador role. Fans will always remember the 2016 championship and the man who helped bring it home.

In the end, Anthony Rizzo’s retirement is bittersweet yet fitting. After all, it honors a storied career and cements his place in franchise lore. Now, with this new chapter, Rizzo steps into his ambassador role, and his journey with the team continues. As a result, fans have even more reasons to celebrate his lasting legacy.