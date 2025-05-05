Pete Crow-Armstrong is mashing baseballs, collecting chants, and—apparently—winning bets with his bullpen. In the Cubs’ 6-2 win over the Brewers on Saturday night, the 23-year-old outfielder crushed a three-run homer in the fourth inning, his ninth of the season and third in two games, continuing a torrid stretch that has launched him into early MVP conversation.

Before the at-bat, reliever Daniel Palencia asked Crow-Armstrong which plate appearance he'd go yard in. “I said the second at-bat,” Crow-Armstrong recalled with a smile. As he rounded first, he rubbed his fingers together in a “pay me” gesture toward the bullpen. “Danny was freaking out for good reason over there,” he added.

While fans speculated the celebration was a shot at a rumored low-ball contract extension from the Cubs earlier this season, PCA clarified it was nothing more than a light-hearted wager. “The bullpen has some fun, and they definitely call some good ones,” he said postgame. “Pitchers drop their hats for home run calls… and Danny was smart, he came over and asked me.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to crush baseballs

His teammates are all-in on letting PCA be PCA. Whether it’s rocking blue stars in his bleached hair or expressing raw emotion on the field, the Cubs have embraced his flair. “I love it,” said manager Craig Counsell. “This is star-level production — no question about it.”

And he’s backing it all up. Since April 13, Crow-Armstrong leads the majors in home runs and is slashing .343/.353/.866 with six doubles, a triple, 21 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. He’s also leading MLB in Outs Above Average (7), tied for the NL lead in fWAR (2.2), and delivering in every facet of the game.

“He likes playing in big moments, he likes performing on big stages,” starter Jameson Taillon said. “He’s got that ‘it’ factor.”

Saturday’s blast came off a full-count fastball from lefty José Quintana, who entered the night undefeated with a 1.14 ERA. Crow-Armstrong extended on the outer-half pitch and sent it 103.7 mph into right-center, where it landed in the Cubs’ bullpen—right where Palencia and the crew were waiting to celebrate.

Cubs fans filled “Wrigley North” (a.k.a. American Family Field) with chants of “P-C-A!” as he trotted the bases. “I’m so impressed with the turnouts that we get here,” Crow-Armstrong said. “It feels like a second home in a sense.”

With his elite defense, power surge, and infectious energy, Crow-Armstrong has not only cemented his place in the Cubs’ lineup—he’s made it clear he’s the heart of this team. And if the bullpen keeps betting on him? Well, they might be the smartest gamblers in baseball.