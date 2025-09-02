The Chicago Cubs staged a dramatic late-inning rally against the Atlanta Braves, and Carson Kelly delivered when it mattered most. After enduring weeks of inconsistency at the plate, the Cubs catcher finally broke through with two clutch hits. Those swings electrified Wrigley Field. The Cubs needed this win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Kelly’s heroics made the difference in a wild Cubs-Braves matchup.

Manager Craig Counsell tipped his cap to Kelly after the game, praising his perseverance through recent struggles. “I’m just happy for him. He was due for this, he was due for a big one and had a huge game,” Counsell said. The veteran catcher’s breakout moment reflected weeks of hard work behind the scenes, and his timing could not have been better for the Cubs’ postseason push.

Carson Kelly tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his most significant swing since joining the Cubs. Later, in the 10th inning, with the game on the line and the crowd on its feet, Kelly came through again. He lined a sharp single down the left-field line, driving home the winning run and sealing an epic comeback. Immediately, teammates poured out of the dugout and mobbed him in celebration as Wrigley erupted.

Earlier in the game, the Cubs offense had struggled, falling behind by five runs before mounting a furious rally. Eventually, timely hits from the top of the order set up Kelly’s opportunities, and he capitalized on both. For a player who had been searching for answers at the plate, this was a breakthrough performance that could spark confidence down the stretch.

Meanwhile, the bullpen also played a key role, shutting down the Braves’ offense late to preserve the comeback. After giving up an early lead, Chicago’s relievers settled in and gave the bats a chance to respond.

With this victory, the Cubs gain momentum in their playoff chase and close the gap in the standings. The Carson Kelly storyline has shifted from frustration to redemption. Looking ahead, if he keeps producing in big moments, the Cubs-Braves rivalry could become a defining battle in the postseason race.

Could this epic comeback be the spark that carries the Cubs to October glory?

More Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) makes a catch Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (not pictured) during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong makes incredible grab vs. BravesJosh Davis ·
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Aaron Civale (43) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Rate Field.
Cubs add veteran starting pitcher after White Sox splitChristopher Hennessy ·
Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park.
Cubs rumors: The All-Star Chicago is ‘keeping close eye on’ down stretch of seasonYasmin Edañol ·
Chicago Cubs logo on the jersey of third base Matt Shaw (6) against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Cubs signing ex-Guardians All-StarBenjamin Adducchio ·
Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) celebrates after hitting a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium.
Cubs’ Michael Busch hits towering 466-foot home run vs. RockiesMike Gianakos ·
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell looks on during batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Craig Counsell points to culprit in brutal Giants sweepMike Gianakos ·