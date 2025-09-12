Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton has emerged into an NL Rookie of the Year candidate this season. Now, Horton is the odds-on favorite for ROY. From starting the 2025 MLB season in Triple-A to an MLB promotion in May, Cade has dominated from the mound. He's a big reason as to why the Cubs are currently leading the NL Wild Card race by 7.5 games.

Horton knows he's come a long way and remains focused on doing his best in the majors, he said, per MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

“Just being able to experience all this in my first year, it's a really special opportunity — to be in the chase,” Horton said. “So, yeah, just stacking good days, and keep playing ball games.”

Coming up through the minor leagues, it's been undoubtedly been an unforgettable season for Horton.

“It's super cool being able to come up through the minors with them, and then, now, impacting a major league club has been really fun, and special,” Horton added. “Those guys are great competitors. I love playing with them, and having them behind me. They make a lot of plays for me. So, just being able to go to work with them every day has been really fun. And, just seeing all their hardwork come to fruition has been really cool.”

While improving to 10-4 on the season, Horton led the Cubs to a 6-1 win against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Through 21 starts, Cade has a 2.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP with 89 strikeouts in 110 innings pitched in 2025. Horton, an Oklahoma City native, is off to an impressive start to his Major League career.

Cubs' Cade Horton reacts to getting yanked from potential no-hitter

Cubs rookie starting pitcher Cade Horton had a no-hitter going through five innings before he was yanked out of a 5-1 loss to the Braves last week. Still, Horton understood why Cubs manager Craig Counsell made the decision, and wasn't upset over it, he said, per ESPN.

“Honestly, it really has helped me a lot,” Horton said. “I think just knowing I'm kind of like at that 75-pitch limit, it almost makes me scale down the moment. It's like, all right, let's just go out there today and get 15 outs and do it as efficiently as possible.”

Horton is scheduled to start for the Cubs against the Rays on Friday.