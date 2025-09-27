Beyond being the National League Rookie of the Year favorite and a potential franchise pillar, Cade Horton was considered a huge part of the Chicago Cubs' 2025 playoff plans. That no longer appears to be the case. The right-handed starting pitcher has been placed on the injured list with a non-displaced rib fracture, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Article Continues Below

Considering how impressive Horton has been this season, and how much Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd have struggled down the stretch, there was a realistic possibility the 24-year-old would start Game 1 of the National League Wild card Series versus the San Diego Padres. Worst-case scenario, this rising talent would take the mound later in the best-of-three showdown. Both scenarios are now off the table.

This devastating news comes after Horton did not respond well to his throwing session. He exited Tuesday's game against the New York Mets due to back tightness and illness, after pitching just three innings. Upon further examination, manager Craig Counsell revealed there were some concerns about the young hurler's rib area. The Cubs clinched a playoff berth over a week ago, but it looks as if they will be limping into October.