On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs climbed back into their NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 4-3 win in front of their home fans as the series shifted back to Chicago. The Cubs once again fell behind early in this one, trailing 1-0 in the first inning, but ended up scoring four runs of their own later on in that frame to take control of the game, eventually holding on for the victory in the end.

The Cubs now trail the series 2-1 but can tie things up on Thursday night at Wrigley Field, and recently, the team made a big announcement pertaining to their pitching department for that game.

“The Cubs have confirmed this. (Matthew) Boyd will start Game 4 tonight,” reported Jesse Rogers of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

This year, Matthew Boyd posted a 3.21 ERA and recorded 154 strikeouts in his first year with the Cubs, going 14-8 in 31 starts on the 2025 season.

Boyd will hope to work some more of his magic on Thursday against a Brewers hitting lineup that absolutely eviscerated the Cubs throughout the first two games in Milwaukee but came back down to Earth a bit once the series shifted to Wrigley Field.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have a chance to force a winner take all Game 5 in this matchup if they are able to pull out another win in Game 4, which would be back in Milwaukee on Saturday.

In any case, the Cubs and Brewers are set to get their high stakes Game 4 matchup underway on Thursday at 9:08 PM ET from Chicago.