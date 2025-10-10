The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a cut-throat series against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, that did not stop them from joining the group of teams that took the time to honor the late Sister Jean. The college sports and Chicago celebrity passed away on Thursday, sending shockwaves throughout the city. The Cubs decided to honor the icon with a special message.

Sister Jean earned national recognition for her support of the Loyola Chicago basketball team. Throughout their run to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the team looked to her for inspiration. She served as the emotional leader for the squad and became very popular throughout the city of Chicago. Even the Cubs brought her out to a few games to throw the first pitch.

As Chicago prepares for Game 5 of its National League Divisional Series against Milwaukee, the team posted a heartfelt message to Sister Jean and her family. Despite the somber environment surrounding the loss, the Cubs thanked her and extended their condolences to her family and friends.

“We're deeply saddened by Sister Jean's passing. She was loved by Cubs fans and all who knew her. Our thoughts are with the Loyola community and everyone touched by this loss,” the team said.

Sister Jean's memory remains strong in Chicago, both in the sports world and the community as a whole. The Cubs hope that she can continue to inspire them as their improbable playoff run continues. Chicago evened up the series with two wins at home and will decide the series against the Brewers on Saturday.

Regardless of how their season ends, the Cubs and the city of Chicago will honor Sister Jean and support her family. She may have passed away, but her impact remains strong at Loyola Chicago and the city's professional teams, even if she will not be attending any more teams.