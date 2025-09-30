The Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday, taking a 1-0 series lead in the National League Wild Card series. Their bullpen was a big reason why, putting together 4.2 perfect innings in relief of Matthew Boyd. The Cubs are going back to that bullpen for Game 2, with Andrew Kittredge starting after his Game 1 dominance.

“Andrew Kittredge is the Cubs' opener tomorrow. He would presumably face both righties toward the top — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Perhaps he'd get Bogaerts, too, if the Padres stick with the same lineup. Or: Would they move a lefty into the No. 5 spot?” AJ Cassavell, MLB.com's Padres reporter, had the report and the questions about the San Diego lineup.

On Tuesday, Kittredge faced Freddy Fermin, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Luis Arraez in the eighth inning. He sat them all down, including a strikeout of Tatis, to help preserve the Cubs' lead. A similar lane should meet him in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, unless Mike Shildt changes things up.

Padres fans were less than thrilled with Shildt's performance in Game 1, especially regarding an intentional walk in the eighth. But he has an opportunity to change up the lineup and take advantage of Kittredge in the first inning on Tuesday. A team that has won Game 1 has never won the Wild Card series since its formal introduction in 2022.

The Cubs had not won a postseason game since 2017 before Tuesday's triumph. Now, they are one game away from the NLDS and a date with the Milwaukee Brewers. They have ace Shota Imanaga on regular rest and on the postseason roster, but have opted for the bullpen game instead. Could Imanaga get a lane later in the game? Or will he be the Game 3 starter if things go awry?

Cubs vs Padres Game 2 begins at 2 p.m. Central time on Wednesday,