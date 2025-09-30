The Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the first game of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back homers off Nick Pivetta in the fifth inning, stealing the lead. Their bullpen relieved Matthew Boyd with 4.2 perfect innings across four pitchers. The Cubs have now won their first playoff game since 2017.

The Cubs only managed six hits on the sunny and windy day at Wrigley Field, but their pitching and defense secured the win. Despite losing the division to the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs are now one game away from a date with the Crew in the NLDS.

The Cubs' bullpen pitchers were the stars of the game, sitting down the last 14 Padres batters to secure the win. Daniel Palencia sat five hitters down, starting the bullpen train in the fifth inning. That was his longest outing of the season. Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Kittredge, and Brad Keller followed him out of the bullpen to close the door.

Article Continues Below

The Cubs struggled with starting pitching down the stretch, especially after Cade Horton hit the injured list. Craig Counsell announced Andrew Kittredge as the opener for Game 2. Ace Shota Imanaga would be on regular rest and is on the postseason roster. But the bullpen will start the game, at least, for Counsell's Cubbies on Wednesday.

The Cubs needed to rebuild the core after their 2016 World Series victory, meaning many Octobers were without baseball at Wrigley. But with Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong leading the way, they made it back to the dance in 2025. Now, they are one win away from a date with their division rival.

The Padres got a decent start out of Nick Pivetta, which was ruined by the two homers. Dylan Cease will take the ball in Game 2 at Wrigley Field.