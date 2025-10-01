The Chicago Cubs have announced their starting pitcher for the National League Wild Card Series finale. After losing Game 2 by the score of 3-0 to the San Diego Padres, the Cubs are going to a starting pitcher who has been hot to end the regular season.

Jameson Taillon ended the season 11-7 with a 3.68, very respectable ERA. He also had a WHIP of 1.06 and struck out 98 hitters this season. The 33-year-old will toe the slab for Game 3.

Since his return from the injury that he suffered in late June, Taillon has been nails. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in a game while adding a few quality starts in there. In the month of September, he pitched 28.1 innings, allowing four earned runs with just 16 hits. The Cubs will need to rely on Taillon to pitch at least four innings to give them a chance. The Padres have a good offense that struggles against left-handed pitching, but against right-handers, they are much better. He will face five left-handed hitters and potentially a sixth if the Padres decide to pinch-hit Freddy Fermin early in the game.

This series has been a classic to watch so far. The Cubs rallied down one in Game 1 as Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly smashed back-to-back home runs. That was enough to get the job done in the opener. Then, the Friars responded in Game 2. Manny Machado smashed a two-run homer off Shota Imanaga to take a 3-0 lead, which was all that was needed. Reliever Mason Miller showcased his flamethrower arm by touching 104.5 mph against Kelly for a strikeout.

It seems that Taillon will go up against Yu Darvish for the Padres. Michael King is in the bullpen but could be used at some point in the contest. After using Adrian Morejon and Mason Miller a ton in the first two games, the Padres will rely on Darvish and King to eat innings.