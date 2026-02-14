The Chicago Cubs secured veteran right-handed reliever Shelby Miller on a two-year major league contract on Friday. Fansided's Robert Murray first reported the news. The deal guarantees Miller $2.5 million, with additional performance incentives for the 2027 season, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. At 35 years old, Miller is expected to miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from a second Tommy John procedure, performed in mid-October 2025 following a torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor tendon.

A former 2009 first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, Miller's career has alternated between impressive success and considerable challenges. He debuted as a starter, finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2014 for Jason Heyward. In 2015, Miller earned his first All-Star selection after starting 33 games with Atlanta and clocking a 2.07 ERA through the All-Star break, ranking third-lowest in MLB at the time. That offseason, he was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a blockbuster that included Dansby Swanson, Ender Inciarte, and Aaron Blair.

Over 13 MLB seasons, Miller has played for ten teams, including the Cardinals, Braves, Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, and Milwaukee Brewers. He has transitioned successfully into a late-inning reliever, posting a 4.04 career ERA in 302 games (921.2 innings) with 789 strikeouts. Miller appeared in 48 games split between Arizona and Milwaukee this past season, recording a combined 2.74 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 46 innings. He also led the Diamondbacks with ten saves despite spending time on the injured list with a forearm strain.

Miller is back with Chicago after a short 2021 run, where he appeared in three games before his release. The Cubs' front office views this as a long-term investment, allowing Miller to complete his rehab in 2026 to invigorate Chicago's bullpen in 2027. His addition continues a busy offseason for the Cubs, who have focused on strengthening both starting and relief pitching, signing impact players including Alex Bregman, Edward Cabrera, and Tyler Austin.