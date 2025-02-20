The Chicago Cubs recently agreed to a contract with infielder Justin Turner. In order to make room for Turner, the Cubs reportedly designated outfielder Alexander Canario for assignment, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Rogers also reports that Canario is a “good trade candidate.”

Canario, who is only 24 years old, has played in 21 total big league games in his career. He made his debut in 2023 with the Cubs and displayed signs of potential. The same can be said for his 2024 performance. Chicago's decision to designate him for assignment is surprising given his ceiling, and one has to imagine that he will draw plenty of interest from teams around the league.

Overall, Canario slashed .286/.333/.524/.857 across his 21 games played at the MLB level. He also hit two home runs and two doubles to go along with one stolen base.

Cubs hoping to compete during upcoming 2025 MLB season

The Cubs are currently in the process of preparing for the upcoming 2025 season. Chicago could compete in the National League Central this year, as there is seemingly no obvious favorite in the division. The Cubs have question marks of their own, but they feature a talented roster overall.

Perhaps they can fill an area of need by trading Canario. Chicago's roster would benefit from added pitching depth. In the end, they will still be a serious contender in the division regardless of whether a trade comes to fruition or not, but making a deal could help their situation.

Chicago's primary focus is on spring training at the moment. The Cubs are set to make their preseason debut on Thursday against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball is back and fans are excited for the season. Cubs fans are looking forward to a potential postseason run. It remains to be seen if an Alexander Canario trade will end up happening, however.