May 20, 2025 at 10:59 AM ET

The Chicago Cubs may lead the National League Central with a 28-20 record, but the ball club is dealing with multiple concerning injuries. Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently provided the latest updates on starting pitcher Shota Imanaga and closer Porter Hodge, via Patrick Norton.

According to Counsell, Imanaga likely won't return until “well into June.” Imanaga is dealing with a hamstring injury and the Cubs would obviously prefer for him to return as soon as possible, but the starter may be forced to miss a few more weeks at the very least.

Norton reports that Hodge is battling an “apparent oblique strain.” He is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list as a result.

Shota Imanaga, a 31-year-old who made his MLB debut a season ago, has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the game. A 2024 All-Star (who also finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting), Imanaga has pitched to a 2.82 ERA across eight starts in 2025. He could be a candidate to earn another All-Star selection depending on when he returns from the injury.

Of course, the Cubs' primary focus is on having him healthy for a playoff run. Chicago is not going to rush him back just for a potential All-Star appearance.

24-year-old Porter Hodge is an up-and-coming reliever who is also in his second MLB season. He recorded a 1.88 ERA across 39 outings in 2024. In 2025, Hodge has struggled, pitching to a 5.12 ERA. Nevertheless, he has received some save opportunities and has closed out two games overall.

The Cubs' potential closer of the future will now have to miss time due to his injury concern, though. Chicago will need other bullpen arms to step up as a result.

With trade deadline season approaching soon, Chicago will be a team to monitor. With all of their injury questions, the Cubs could make a trade. Chicago would be linked to players in trade rumors even without the injuries, though, as this team appears to be a serious contender.

With that said, the injuries could lead to the Cubs making a trade sooner than expected. Only time will tell if that comes to fruition.