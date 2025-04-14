The Chicago Cubs took two out of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. After a sluggish start to the season in Tokyo, they have picked it up in recent weeks. But Sunday came with some bad news as well, as the Cubs announced that starter Justin Steele suffered a season-ending injury. Manager Craig Counsell is trying to find the positives as one of his top starters hits the shelf.

“It’s kind of the life of a Major League pitcher,” Counsell told MLB.com's Jordan Bastian. “I talked to him this morning again, and he’s got a great attitude about it, as he always does, and knows that it’s kind of part of the career that he’s chosen. He’ll take it a step at a time and do the best he can to come back even better.”

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy spoke to Steele and relayed the message to Bastian. “He wanted me to know from him and talk through it a little bit, and kind of talk through what options he had and what plans he had. That's the kind of guy he is. He wants to respect the work we’ve all put in together. We’ve known each other for a long time now.”

The Cubs have big expectations for this season

Kyle Tucker came to the Cubs in the biggest trade of the offseason. With unrestricted free agency pending for the outfielder, the Cubbies have to take advantage of what could be their one season together. Part of the reason expectations were high around the team is because they have a deep starting rotation. That depth is gone with Steele on the shelf.

Despite the brutal news the Cubs got on Sunday, it does come at the best possible time of year. Not only is it early enough for them to make a trade, but they can develop a prospect as well. For now, Collin Rea will leave the bullpen and join the rotation. He was solid in his first start of the season against the Dodgers on Sunday.

The Cubs should make a massive trade offer for Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara. Despite his contract running past this season, the Marlins could move him to continue their rebuild. The Cubs could also call up Cade Horton, the 48th overall prospect according to MLB.com. There are options for Chicago, and this does not mean their season is over.