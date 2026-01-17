The Chicago Cubs’ offseason continues to draw attention across baseball as the organization firmly transitions into a win-now posture. With offseason moves reshaping expectations, Dansby Swanson’s reaction to the Alex Bregman signing offered rare insight into how the clubhouse views the team’s direction. Roster outlook discussions now center on alignment between players and leadership.

The Cubs entered the winter with urgency after a strong regular season ended earlier than anticipated in a decisive NLDS loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Players internally described that finish as a pivotal moment. As the front office responded aggressively, the offseason approach reflected a belief that the roster needed additional experience and stability to take the next step.

Swanson has emerged as one of the most influential voices inside the clubhouse, a role shaped since his arrival on a long-term deal ahead of the 2023 season. His perspective carries added weight following the Bregman signing, which signaled a shift away from cautious roster building and fueled optimism among veterans evaluating how the pieces fit together.

CHGO Cubs shared Swanson’s comments on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) during Cubs Con in Chicago, capturing the shortstop’s public assessment of how the offseason unfolded and what it means moving forward.

“Dansby Swanson weighs in on the Cubs offseason.”

Dansby Swanson weighs in on the Cubs offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/F4HO5RpOu9 — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) January 17, 2026

Swanson explained that the season’s ending clarified expectations and reinforced trust in the front office’s plan.

“I think that we all had a dose of reality of what we need to do to get better, and there’s a very good plan in place in order to do that.”

He continued by praising the leadership group and the thoroughness of the work completed.

“Jedd, Carter, Counsell … have been very forward-thinking in what we need to do in order to be the best that we can. They’ve addressed everything they needed to address.”

The reaction from Swanson underscores a broader belief that the offseason moves addressed key needs. With bullpen upgrades, added rotation depth, and the Bregman signing solidifying the infield, the Cubs appear aligned behind a shared goal as spring training approaches.