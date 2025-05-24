The Chicago Cubs are rolling at the moment. Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Cubs are a dominant 31-20 on the season. And Friday’s 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds allowed the team to showcase Pete Crow-Armstrong’s breakout campaign.

The 23-year-old center fielder went off on the Reds, going 3-5 with two home runs – including a grand slam – two runs scored and six RBI. Needless to say the second-year player was hyped. And it didn’t go unnoticed.

Asked why he was “jazzed up” after hitting a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, Crow-Armstrong broke down the moment for reporters. “Big inning, big spot I guess. But those are those moments in baseball where, we talk about hype sports like basketball and football and there’s a lot of those kind of exciting plays. I’ve learned that it is nice to be able to enjoy those,” he said, per Marquee Sports Network on X.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs celebrate a big win

May 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
“Getting to look in the dugout after that ball hits the foul pole is one of the more rewarding things as I go about my day. But I think this is a sport where you should appreciate those moments,” Crow-Armstrong added.

The Cubs’ remarkable success so far this season has been a group effort. The well-constructed team is getting great play out of newcomer Kyle Tucker, Dansby Swanson, Seiya Suzuki and others. But Crow-Armstrong’s efforts in his second season can’t be ignored.

PCA is slashing .287/.319/.589 and is now up to 14 home runs, 13 doubles, 45 RBI, 40 runs scored and 14 stolen bases, And he’s pairing All-Star offensive production with Gold Glove-caliber defense in center. The combination of skills has earned Crow-Armstrong high praise.

It would appear Chicago has a budding superstar on its hands. Which makes the Cubs’ failure to sign Crow-Armstrong to an extension all the more frustrating. The former first-round draft pick turned down a $75 million contract offer from the Cubs, betting on himself this season. So far, that has worked out quite nicely. For him.