Eddie Vedder didn't hold back from celebrating the Chicago Cubs' elimination of the San Diego Padres.

The Pearl Jam singer and guitarist partied alongside the Chairman of the Chicago Cubs, Tom Ricketts, who was photographed dumping a beer on the artist.

“Tom Ricketts dumping a beer on Eddie Vedder,” the X post read. “Only at Wrigley Field.”

In a video posted on X by the official MLB account, Vedder is seen jumping up and down with an open can of beer with other Cubs fans.

“It doesn't get Eddie Vedder than this,” the post read, adding the hashtag, “#CLINCHED.”

It doesn't get Eddie Vedder than this 😤 #CLINCHED pic.twitter.com/hg35NFOytt — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Vedder is a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, as well as a fan of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears, due to his Illinois roots.

What's next for the Chicago Cubs?

Now that the Padres are out of the Cubs advanced to the NL Division Series to play the Milwaukee Brewers.

This is not just an ordinary game given that the Brewers and Cubs are rivals and the Cubs' Craig Counsell anticipates that the game will be worth the watch given what's at stake.

“These are two cities that are close together, very close,” Counsell said to FOX 32 Chicago. “I think each city’s residents have thoughts about each other’s residents — harmless, obviously. But yeah, so the proximity of the cities makes it fun, no doubt about it, and the proximity makes rivalries, too. And teams being good makes rivalries.”

Counsell has seen both sides of the rivalry having previously being the manager for the Brewers. He shares that that uniqueness of managing a visiting team has since worn off.

“I think we’re over that part,” Counsell said. “We’re getting ready for a playoff series and trying to advance to have a chance to play in the World Series. That’s the job at hand right now, and that’s the focus right now. We’ve already done the other stuff.”

The Cubs face the Brewers at 2 p.m. ET today (Oct. 4).