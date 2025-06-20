Sammy Sosa returned to Wrigley Field on Friday. It was the first time the retired slugger made an appearance at the stadium since 2004, his final season with the Chicago Cubs. The organization essentially exiled the former All-Star after allegations of PED use marred his accomplishments with the club. The icy relationship then lasted over two decades. But time heals all wounds and Sosa was finally welcomed back to Wrigley.

When the former fan favorite was introduced at the stadium, it was instantly clear the reunion was long overdue. The crowd gave Sosa a hero’s welcome, with a loud and lengthy ovation.

Cubs legend Sammy Sosa got a HUGE ovation from fans as he returned to Wrigley Field for the first time in 21 years 🙌⚾️ (via @Cubs) pic.twitter.com/U9J6seXCXk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

It’s possible the Cubs’ freeze out would have continued indefinitely. But Sosa attempted to mend fences by releasing a statement on his relationship with the team. That gesture seemed to set a reconciliation in motion.

Shortly after Sosa’s message to the club, Chicago announced he would be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame in 2025. Now Sosa was officially welcomed back to Wrigley Field on Friday, prior to Chicago’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners.

Sammy Sosa is welcomed back to Wrigley Field by Cubs fans

Article Continues Below

Sosa spent 13 seasons with the Cubs, from 1992-2004. He hit 545 of his 609 career home runs with Chicago while batting .284 with a .928 OPS. Sosa is the only player in baseball history to hit 60 home runs in three different seasons, accomplishing the feat in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

Most famously, or infamously, depending on your stance, Sosa crushed 66 dingers in 1998 as he competed with St. Louis Cardinals masher Mark McGwire for Roger Maris’ longstanding single-season home run record.

Both players would surpass Maris’ mark of 61 homers but McGwire would ultimately get the record with a then-best 70 bombs. However, Sosa took home MVP honors that season after leading the majors in RBI (158), runs scored (134) and total bases (416). He also had the most strikeouts in baseball with 171.

Of course, MLB’s steroid scandal would later put a big ol' damper on these accomplishments. And the PED allegations leveled at Sosa ultimately created a rift between the Cubs and their star right fielder.

The Cubs traded Sosa to the Baltimore Orioles after the 2004 season. And he’s been persona non grata at Wrigley ever since. That is, until Friday.

Sosa basked in the adoration of Cubs fans once again. And he got to meet the team’s new star, posing for a pic with Pete Crow-Armstrong. But unfortunately, Sosa’s long-awaited return to Wrigley didn’t end with a win for the home team as the Cubs lost to the Mariners 9-4.