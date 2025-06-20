Sammy Sosa made his long-awaited return to Wrigley Field on Friday. The former fan favorite had been exiled by the Chicago Cubs after parting on bad terms with the team 21 years ago. Now the team's all-time home run leader was welcomed back to his old stomping grounds. And he caught up with current fan favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong for a photo op.

Sosa and PCA posed together for a photo to commemorate the retired slugger’s visit, per Talkin’ Baseball on X. And the pic spread like wildfire.

Crow-Armstrong was just two years old when Sosa last took the field for the Cubs back in 2004. Sosa had been a wildly popular player during his 13-year run with Chicago. He hit 545 of his 609 career home runs with the team. And Sosa is the only player in the history of baseball to hit 60 home runs in three different seasons, all with the Cubs.

Most famously, Sosa hit 66 home runs in 1998 while competing with Mark McGwire for the single-season home run record. McGwire edged him out, finishing the campaign with a then-record 70 homers. However, Sosa led the majors in RBI (158), runs scored (134) and total bases (416), winning National League MVP.

Pete Crow-Armstrong met former Cubs great Sammy Sosa

Despite his immense popularity in Chicago, Sosa’s relationship with the Cubs soured amid PED accusations. While he denied using steroids, the allegations persisted and the team cut ties with Sosa, trading him to the Orioles following the 2004 season.

Sosa attempted to repair his relationship with the Cubs, releasing a statement aimed at a reconciliation late last year. Apparently, it worked as the team welcomed him back to Wrigley Field where he had the opportunity to meet with the franchise’s budding superstar, Crow-Armstrong.

PCA is in the midst of a potentially historic season for the Cubs. In his second year with the team, Crow-Armstrong has displayed his rare combination of power and speed, putting him on pace to join the 40/40 club. Only six players in MLB history have hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a season. And Sosa isn’t one of them.

Speed was an element of the seven-time All-Star’s game early in his career. But Sosa's base-stealing prowess had tapered off by the time power suddenly began dominating his game. However, Sosa did record two 30/30 seasons.

Crow-Armstrong is already up to 20 home runs and 23 steals through 73 games this season. He continues to play at a level manager Craig Counsell has never seen from a center fielder, helping lead the Cubs to the best record in the National League.