The Chicago Cubs have a loaded roster after signing Alex Bregman, which means they could be a team seen as possible contenders headng into the season. That could also mean that some players on the team are expendable, and more likely to involved in trades. This is no surprise to the Cubs, and Jed Hoyer has let it be known that teams are starting to inquire about a few of their players.

“Cub President of baseball opts Jed Hoyer admitted that since the Cubs signed Bregman, other clubs interest in Hoerner and Shaw have increased,” Bruce Levine of 670 The Score wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There were already thoughts that Nico Hoerner could be on the outside looking in with Bregman joining the team, but it might actually be Matt Shaw, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Article Continues Below

“I was told that Nico Hoerner's staying put,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory TV. “They want him there. He's got one more year left. I think he stays put. I think the odd man out is [Matt] Shaw. I don't think they trade him, but I think he bounces back and forth between the minors and a super utility player. He's going to have to have a strong spring just like he did a year ago to make the team so he can play multiple positions. If nothing else, he'll go to Iowa and just be that reserve guy. Bad break for him but I think that's just what's going to happen in this next year.

“But I definitely think Hoerner stays put.”

If the Cubs want to upgrade other areas on their roster, they now know they have the trade bait to do so. As of now, it looks like the Cubs are going to stand pat, but anything can change during the season.