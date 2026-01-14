The Chicago Cubs have been improving their roster over the offseason, and their latest addition was Alex Bregman. With the team already having a niche for putting the ball in the air, they add Bregman, who is only going to add to their high-powered offense. With Bregman in, that has led to people thinking that someone has to be out, and eyes are pointing to Nico Hoerner.

Though he may seem like an obvious choice, the Cubs don't have any plans on moving him, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“I was told that Nico Hoerner's staying put,” Nightengale said. “They want him there. He's got one more year left. I think he stays put. I think the odd man out is [Matt] Shaw. I don't think they trade him, but I think he bounces back and forth between the minors and a super utility player. He's going to have to have a strong spring just like he did a year ago to make the team so he can play multiple positions. If nothing else, he'll go to Iowa and just be that reserve guy. Bad break for him but I think that's just what's going to happen in this next year.

“But I definitely think Hoerner stays put.”

As of now, it looks like like Shaw will have to earn his spot on the team, just like he's done before. This may be a good problem for the Cubs, as they have too many good cooks in the kitchen. That shows the depth they have, and if they need more bodies because of injures or something else, they have the players.

For Hoerner, it looks like he is proven that he's an important part of the team, and the Cubs seem him playing a key part alongside Bregman.