The Chicago Cubs enter the 2026 season with expectations firmly set for October. Coming off a 92-win campaign and a calculated offseason approach, Chicago has positioned itself as a legitimate National League contender. Central to that outlook is Alex Bregman’s leadership and his mindset when it comes to potential postseason challenges.

Bregman arrived in the Windy City on a five-year deal designed to sustain championship momentum amid roster turnover. His signing followed the departure of slugging outfielder Kyle Tucker, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, further strengthening an already formidable roster. That move naturally sharpened the focus on a potential Cubs vs. Dodgers playoff matchup later this October.

Rather than shy away from that possibility, Bregman embraced it.

In an exclusive interview with RG.org, RG's Kyle Odegard asked Bregman directly about the challenge of facing L.A. in October, even after the Dodgers solidified their offense further. The Cubs star made it clear that elite competition is exactly what motivates him.

“100%,” he told Odegard. “One of the things that is so fun is playing October baseball. I feel like that’s why we play the game. I want to play October baseball at Wrigley.”

The response underscored confidence without bravado and reflected why the Cubs prioritized Bregman’s experience. His perspective aligns with the team’s competitive window and reinforces a clubhouse mentality focused on postseason success, not avoiding tough matchups.

Wrigley Field remains central to that vision. The three-time All-Star has spoken about how the ballpark complements his approach and fuels the pursuit of meaningful October baseball on the North Side. For a franchise aiming beyond division titles, hosting playoff games at Wrigley is the standard.

With the Cubs' third baseman anchoring the lineup and expectations rising throughout the organization, Chicago believes it has the leadership, depth, and resolve to navigate a demanding National League playoff path.

As a result, the message is unmistakable due to the clear definition of expectations. The Cubs are not evading the forthcoming obstacle. They are firmly focusing on October and are leaning into it.