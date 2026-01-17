The Chicago Cubs continue bridging past success with present ambition as the organization reflects on its defining championship moment. With the 2016 World Series serving as a benchmark, Jed Hoyer’s comments Saturday offered rare clarity into how that title came together and why the long-term plan behind it still guides decision-making today.

Chicago gathered at its annual convention amid renewed optimism following an aggressive offseason. While much of the focus centered on recent roster additions, reflection also took center stage as the franchise marked nearly a decade since ending its historic championship drought. That milestone continues to shape how leadership views both progress and patience.

Hoyer spoke candidly about the foundation behind the 2016 championship roster, framing it as the product of discipline, intentional development, and years of difficult decisions. He emphasized that sustained success did not materialize overnight but rather through a carefully constructed plan that prioritized cohesion and long-term growth over short-term fixes.

Sports radio outlet 670 The Score posted Hoyer’s insights on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account during CubsCon coverage, emphasizing the president of baseball operations' ongoing belief in the relevance of that championship blueprint today.

“I look at the ’16 team — and I say this with all humility — that team was created based on a really good long-term plan.”

Hoyer’s comments resonated because they directly connected past struggles to future rewards. By acknowledging the patience required to endure losing seasons, he underscored how those experiences ultimately laid the groundwork for a championship payoff.

The context matters as the Cubs navigate a new competitive window. While the front office has shifted into a more assertive phase, leadership continues to frame those moves within a broader organizational arc that values balance as much as urgency.

As the convention continues, the message is clear. The team is not chasing nostalgia. The Cubs are reaffirming belief in a process that once delivered a championship and now aims to do so again with clarity, conviction, and long-term intent.