Despite boasting one of MLB’s top records, the Chicago Cubs aren’t standing still. With the trade deadline looming at the end of July, team president Jed Hoyer told MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian that the front office is actively exploring pitching upgrades. Bastian shared Hoyer’s comments in a recently published article ahead of the Cubs’ matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re monitoring everything,” Hoyer told Bastian. “The group has performed admirably under the circumstances, but we’re not even halfway through the season.”

Injuries have ravaged the Cubs rotation, most notably the season-ending blow to Justin Steele and extended absences for Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad. Rookie Cade Horton and veteran Colin Rea have stepped up, but the strain is clear. Hoyer emphasized that external help is a necessity, not a luxury.

That sense of urgency is driving interest in several arms, with names like Tyler Mahle, Sandy Alcántara, and Kyle Finnegan surfacing in connection to the Cubs bullpen and rotation. Mahle offers mid-rotation stability, while Alcántara would represent a blockbuster if made available. Finnegan’s postseason experience and relief prowess make him a natural fit in a bullpen that’s improved, but still volatile.

Despite their 7-2 loss to the Phillies this afternoon, the Cubs still lead the NL Central by five games with a 41-27 record— the second-best in MLB. Their core lineup continues to thrive, meaning no major offensive additions are expected. Minor bench tweaks may occur, but the trade focus remains firmly on pitching depth for Chicago.

Recent bullpen additions like Drew Pomeranz and Génesis Cabrera, along with solid outings from Chris Flexen and Brad Keller, have brought stability. However, Hoyer knows that maintaining success through October requires more than patchwork solutions.

The Cubs’ playoff aspirations are legitimate, with a real shot at chasing a World Series title. The next 50 days will be pivotal in determining how far this team can go. With Hoyer at the helm, expect smart, calculated moves aimed at strengthening both the rotation and bullpen without sacrificing the club’s long-term future.

One thing is clear, the Cubs aren’t waiting for problems. If anything, they’re getting ahead of them.