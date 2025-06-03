The friendly confines are friendly again. The Chicago Cubs, disappointing players notwithstanding, are surging to one of their best starts.

As of Monday, the Cubs currently have the best record in the National League, per Bleacher Nation. They are 37-22 and leading the National League Central by four games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition, the Cubs have won eight out of their last ten games. Their most recent win came on Sunday, 7-3, over the Cincinnati Reds to win two out of a three-game series. All in All, the Cubs hit a mark not seen since their magical World Series season in 2016.

That year, they started the first 54 games of the season at 33-21. The Cubs went on to finish with the best record in MLB at 103-58. Then they defeated the then-Cleveland Indians in seven games for their first World Series since 1908.

Is destiny on their side again?

What's behind the Cubs' success?

Several factors contribute to Chicago's remarkable start. Their defense is one of the best in baseball, with several players penning for Gold Glove honors. Shortstop Dansby Swanson, second baseman Nico Hoerner, and outfielder Ian Happ have each contributed immensely in the field.

Furthermore, the Cubs are also getting the most out of their young talent defensively. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and infielder Matt Shaw have showcased their versatile abilities at their respective positions. Each is considered a player with plenty of potential.

Article Continues Below

On the offensive side, Crow-Armstrong has excelled on the base paths. He is one of the best base runners in the game and has scored 51 runs thus far. In addition, Crow-Armstrong has 19 stolen bases.

Then, there is Kyle Tucker at the plate. He's batting .284 with 64 hits, 12 home runs, and 39 RBIs. Tucker is considered the franchise player.

Rumors over the Cubs wanting to sign a $500 million contract extension with him have been swirling since the beginning of the season. On Sunday, Tucker injured his finger while trying to steal a base against the Reds.

Then, the Cubs pitching rotation is strong. A trifecta of starters, including Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon, have been reliable.

Steele is 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA, along with 21 strikeouts. Imanaga is 3-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Taillon is 5-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

The Chicago rotation has added depth as well. Colin Rea and Matthew Boyd have contributed immensely. Rea is 3-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 43 strikeouts. Boyd is 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA and 64 strikeouts.