Justin Steele was off to a great start to his fifth season with the Chicago Cubs. However, elbow tightness he experienced against the Texas Rangers turned into a situation where Steele required season-ending surgery. Craig Counsell will have to continue the season without one of his top talents on the mound.

After his surgery, Steele sent a heartwarming message out to fans. He expressed gratitude for the support sent his way, and confirmed that the surgery went well. Unfortunately for him, his 2025 season is over.

Appreciate the prayers and thoughts.. 🙏🏻 God is good pic.twitter.com/7ovr23GEtT — Justin Steele (@J_Steele21) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steele was one of the best players on the new-look Cubs roster in the early part of the season. He leads the team in wins so far with three and is tied with Imanaga for the team lead in strikeouts. Losing him hurts, but the Cubs need to make the most of the season regardless.

Steele's last performance of the season was a gem. He struck out eight Rangers batters across seven innings en route to a 7-0 win on April 7th. Without him, the Cubs have a hole in their rotation, pushing them towards the early trade market. There are whispers that some pitchers could be available, including one who could bring championship experience to the Cubs.

The Cubs hold a small lead in the NL Central, 20 games into the season. Chicago was busy in the offseason, making big moves to improve the Cubs' star power.

Chicago's balance this season is impressive. Kyle Tucker is providing every bit of the boost that Cubs fans were expecting. Imanaga and the rest of Counsell's rotation is as solid a group as any in the league.

The Cubs haven't been to the postseason since 2020, and this team is primed to make a return to the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the team, they are without Justin Steele as they chase a National League playoff spot.