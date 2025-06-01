The Chicago Cubs entered Sunday's action with a three-game lead in the NL Central and were looking for a series win. After splitting the first two games against the Reds, it was a rubber match Sunday at Wrigley Field. Although Chicago won, they were dealt some tough injury news. Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker suffered a finger injury on a stolen base attempt in the first inning. He left the game after just four innings.

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson caught Tucker stealing in the first inning. It was the first time Tucker was caught stealing since 2023, according to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network. And it was a costly one, as he missed the back half of Sunday's win. Even without their big offseason acquisition, the Cubs won 7-3.

Article Continues Below
More Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge (37) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning.
Cubs’ Craig Counsell provides key injury update on Porter HodgeJosh Davis ·
cubs, ian happ
Cubs’ 3 most disappointing players in 2025Garrett Kerman ·
Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field.
Cubs’ Craig Counsell reveals Shota Imanaga rehab stepJoey Mistretta ·
Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a sacrifice ground out RBI during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.
Cubs rumors: Ken Rosenthal sends stern contract warning to Pete Crow-ArmstrongChristopher Hennessy ·
Cubs news: Shota Imanaga injury update making fans impatient
Cubs’ Shota Imanaga injury update making fans impatientChris Spiering ·
Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) celebrates with center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) after hitting a walk-off single during the eleventh inning against the Colorado Rockies.
Cubs’ Matt Shaw delivers walk-off as team stays hot vs. RockiesJosh Davis ·

Stealing is a massive part of Tucker's game, as he entered the game with 16 already this season. He has 110 stolen bases in his career, including 30 in 2023 and 11 last year in just 78 games. It is part of the reason the Cubs traded for him and are looking to extend him before he hits free agency.

The Cubs are in a great position to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and win a playoff game for the first time since 2017. They are keeping their division foes at bay with solid and consistent play. And their lineup is full of elite talent. Pete Crow-Armstrong has teamed up with Tucker to create one of the best outfield duos in the league. But if Tucker misses time, the Brewers could pounce.

The Cubs have Monday off, which is huge for Tucker and his immediate health. If he can get the injury figured out before Tuesday's game in Washington, Chicago will still be in a great spot. But a lengthy Tucker absence could lead to a lot of questions in the Windy City.