The Chicago Cubs entered Sunday's action with a three-game lead in the NL Central and were looking for a series win. After splitting the first two games against the Reds, it was a rubber match Sunday at Wrigley Field. Although Chicago won, they were dealt some tough injury news. Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker suffered a finger injury on a stolen base attempt in the first inning. He left the game after just four innings.

Kyle Tucker left today's game with a jammed right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/6uvhSfwmcg — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson caught Tucker stealing in the first inning. It was the first time Tucker was caught stealing since 2023, according to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network. And it was a costly one, as he missed the back half of Sunday's win. Even without their big offseason acquisition, the Cubs won 7-3.

Stealing is a massive part of Tucker's game, as he entered the game with 16 already this season. He has 110 stolen bases in his career, including 30 in 2023 and 11 last year in just 78 games. It is part of the reason the Cubs traded for him and are looking to extend him before he hits free agency.

The Cubs are in a great position to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and win a playoff game for the first time since 2017. They are keeping their division foes at bay with solid and consistent play. And their lineup is full of elite talent. Pete Crow-Armstrong has teamed up with Tucker to create one of the best outfield duos in the league. But if Tucker misses time, the Brewers could pounce.

The Cubs have Monday off, which is huge for Tucker and his immediate health. If he can get the injury figured out before Tuesday's game in Washington, Chicago will still be in a great spot. But a lengthy Tucker absence could lead to a lot of questions in the Windy City.