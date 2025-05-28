May 28, 2025 at 12:45 AM ET

The Chicago Cubs continued their hot streak Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, taking down the Colorado Rockies 4-3 in 11 innings thanks to a dramatic walk-off hit by rookie Matt Shaw. With their fifth straight victory, the Cubs improved to 31-24 and widened their lead atop the NL Central.

Shaw, one of the Cubs’ most highly touted young talents, stepped up with two outs in the 11th after Michael Busch tied the game with a clutch RBI single. With runners on and tension high, the rookie delivered the biggest swing of the night — a bloop single to right that sent Wrigley into a frenzy.

MLB’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted the moment, capturing the rookie’s walk-off in real time.

“The rookie gets it done 😤

Matt Shaw walks it off for the @Cubs!”

The rookie gets it done 😤 Matt Shaw walks it off for the @Cubs! pic.twitter.com/dZOdy4lTgc — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The game wasn’t easy. Colorado briefly took the lead in the top half of the 11th inning when Brenton Doyle grounded out to score the go-ahead run. But the Cubs, who have now gone 8-2 in their last 10, showed why they’ve become one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Rookie Pete Crow-Armstrong started as the free runner on second in the bottom of the inning and quickly stole third base. Busch tied the game, and after a pinch-runner and a walk, the stage was set for Shaw.

The walk-off win capped a night that showcased the Cubs’ depth, resilience, and youthful energy. Shaw, selected 13th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, has quickly made an impact at the next level. His single was just his 21st hit of the season, but may go down as the most memorable so far.

As the Cubs winning streak rolls on, the energy in Chicago continues to rise. With strong showings from both rookies and veterans, the team looks locked in heading into the weekend.