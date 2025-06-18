Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as on of Major League Baseball's most popular players. The 23-year-old has become a fan favorite in Chicago and is in MVP consideration in the National League. Despite his electric start to the season, Crow-Armstrong's desire to participant in the marquee event of All-Star Weekend caught fans off guard. He and Kyle Tucker are having great power seasons at the plate, but Crow-Armstrong does not see himself taking part in the Home Run Derby.

MLB's All-Star Weekend is a time where the brightest stars in the game get together and put on a show. However, interest in the Home Run Derby among players has gone down in recent seasons. Fans hope that players like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Kyle Schwarber will participate. However, the event is nowhere near as star-studded as it used to be.

According to Marquee Sports Network's Andy Martinez, Crow-Armstrong could pass on the derby as well.

“No,” the Cubs’ center fielder said, “that’s not for me.”

According to Crow-Armstrong, he does not have the same ability as some of the premier sluggers in the league.

“That’s a different kind of power, I think,” Crow-Armstrong said. “That’s a different kind of power. I don’t know if I can withstand however long the timer is there. That’d be a struggle.”

If Crow-Armstrong refuses to participate, he and Tucker will have another thing in common. The Cubs' offseason acquisition has never participated in the even either, despite attending three All-Star Weekends with the Astros.

Regardless of if they take part in the Home Run Derby or not, both Crow-Armstrong and Tucker will be at All-Star Weekend. Both Cubs outfielders are among the top vote-getters in the NL. It would be Crow-Armstrong's first All-Star appearance, but he is not too worried about whether or not he makes the cut.

“I mean, being able to share the field with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge and all that’s great,” Crow-Armstrong said. “But, I see it as I get to do that every day with [Kyle Tucker] and [Ian] Happ. I’m just trying to be another piece in the puzzle to what the Cubbies are doing. It’ll be cool if it happens. If it happens, it happens. If not, I get a nice week off.”

Even if Crow-Armstrong does not want to be in the derby, Cubs fans hope that his powerful season continues, by any means necessary.