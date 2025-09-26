New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joined the 30-30 club on Thursday. He became the fifth player to reach the 30-30 mark in 2025, setting a new MLB single-season record. Now the club has a new member. Pete Crow-Armstrong belted his 30th home run of the season in the Chicago Cubs' series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday.

Chicago's All-Star center fielder added to the major-league record as the sixth 30-30 player in 2025. And PCA joined Sammy Sosa as the only Cubs players to record a 30 HR/30 SB season, per MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong – Chicago Cubs (30)

Crow-Armstrong is the first Cub to reach the mark in 30 years. Sosa had two 30-30 seasons, accomplishing the feat in 1993 and 1995. However, PCA stands alone as the only player in franchise history with 30 home runs, 30 steals and 30 doubles in a single season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong makes Cubs history with first 30-30 season in 30 years

After a scorching-hot start to the season that earned the second-year pro his first All-Star nod, Crow-Armstrong has struggled since the start of August. PCA is slashing .175/.225/.253 with two home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and six stolen bases in his last 48 games entering Friday’s contest.

Despite the slump, the Cubs clinched a playoff berth for the first time in five years. The talented Chicago roster is seeking the franchise’s first postseason win since 2017.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ sensational midseason surge allowed the team to surpass the Cubs for first place in the NL Central. Milwaukee clinched the division but Chicago is poised to wrap up the top NL Wild Card berth. The team leads the San Diego Padres by two games with three games remaining in the regular season.

Kyle Tucker’s return to the lineup should provide a boost for the Cubs’ playoff push. Tucker was sidelined for three weeks with a calf injury.

While Crow-Armstrong extended the MLB record for 30-30 campaigns in a single season, another member could still join the exclusive club. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriquez is currently sitting at 32 homers and 28 steals. If he can swipe two bags in Seattle’s final three games, he would be the seventh 30-30 player in 2025. Rodriquez has already accomplished the impressive feat in his career, recording 32 home runs and 37 stolen bases in 2023.