Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong exited Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals with an apparent injury. The Cubs later announced that Crow-Armstrong exited the game with a right knee contusion, according to Zoe Grossman of Marquee Sports Network. A 2025 All-Star, Crow-Armstrong has endured ups and downs in recent weeks. The Cubs are hopeful that this injury will not keep him out for an extended period of time.

The 23-year-old entered Saturday's game with a .253/.291/.494 slash line across 137 contests. Additionally, Crow-Armstrong recorded 28 home runs, 34 doubles and 32 stolen bases during that span. He is on the verge of joining the 30-30 club.

Crow-Armstrong was once regarded as a top prospect. He struggled to find success early in his career, but 2025 has been Crow-Armstrong's breakout campaign to say the least. His emergence has played a pivotal role in Chicago's success throughout the 2025 season.

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Cubs by 5.5 games in the National League Central division as of this story's writing. The division is far from over, but the Brewers are in the driver's seat at the moment. For Chicago, the National League Wild Card is much more realistic. Chicago currently holds a five-game advantage for the top NL Wild Card position.

Although earning a postseason spot appears to be likely for the ball club, they will need Crow-Armstrong on the field in order to make noise in October. Updates will continue to be provided on Pete Crow-Armstrong's injury status as they are made available. As for Saturday's game, the Nationals defeated the Cubs by a final score of 2-1.