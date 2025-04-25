Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the young faces of the Chicago Cubs, who are playing well under Craig Counsell. Crow-Armstrong's contributions to the team have earned him high praise. One analyst even went as far as to compare him to former Cubs All-Star and current Detroit Tigers third baseman Javier Baez.

Baez, of course, was an integral piece to the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series. The team famously ended a 108-year championship drought for the team. Crow-Armstrong is one of the more energetic players on the roster. The outfielder is a showman, according to Chicago Sports Network host David Haugh.

“…He plays to the crowd,” said Haugh about Crow-Armstrong's demeanor. “He responds to that in a way… the Cubs haven't had a player like him since Javy Baez, and the bigger the crowd, the bigger the moment, the more he thrives.”

Crow-Armstrong isn't the biggest name in the Cubs lineup, but he has found ways to contribute. Dansby Swanson and new Cub Kyle Tucker are the veteran pieces that have gelled with the 23-year-old. Now, Chicago has a new slugger deeper in their lineup who can come up clutch in close games.

Crow-Armstrong is more than holding his own this year, hitting .294 with five home runs, already halfway to last year's mark.

Along with being one of the more exciting young players in Major League Baseball, Crow-Armstrong is having a breakout year so far. Chicago fans are enjoying a strong start from both him and their team to start the season. The Cubs continue to hold a lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central over 20 games into the season.

Chicago Cubs fans hope that Crow-Armstrong can continue to emulate Baez. If he does, maybe the team can repeat the success they had in 2016 and bring another World Series trophy to Wrigley Field.