Not everyone who has Pete Crow-Armstrong's background would find a way to stay as grounded as the Chicago Cubs All-Star. He is the son of two actors and was selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Following initial concerns about his offense, the 23-year-old has blossomed into a National League MVP candidate in his second big-league season. Through all these blessings and triumphs, Crow-Armstrong has kept his fun-loving nature.

Whether it be his child-like enthusiasm or his decision to roll into spring training with blue stars in his bleached blonde hair (has since changed his hairstyle), this all-round talent stays true to himself. Crow-Armstrong has spoken openly about inspiring others to approach life in the same way. He put those strong words into firm action this week.

The excellent center fielder strolled over to a lemonade stand in Chicago, via Jomboy Media, and gave three boys an experience they will brag about for days on end. One will walk around with living proof of the lasting impact a ballplayer can have on a child. The young fans were trying to raise enough money so that one of them, who is already sporting short blonde hair, could get the signature blue-star haircut that Crow-Armstrong displayed in early 2025. The man they call PCA decided to help him out.

He supplied him with the money needed to obtain the unique style, shook the kids' hands, took a picture and signed an autograph. He left the young entrepreneurs in complete awe. Crow-Armstrong's gesture deserves endless praise, but one also should not overlook their reactions. These children were so grateful for the opportunity to meet one of their idols that they asked him to sign a paper towel that was lying around on the stand. It was pure baseball fandom and childhood innocence at its best.

A nearby adult, presumably a parent, perfectly summed up the heartwarming exchange. “That's as good as it gets, guys.” Well done, Mr. Crow-Armstrong.

A group of Chicago kids held a lemonade stand so one of them could get blue stars in their hair like Pete Crow-Armstrong PCA showed up and gave them the money to get it done 🥹 pic.twitter.com/u8Wk3tucDK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong is making a huge difference on and off the field

Considering the Sherman Oaks, California native has been exposed to two industries that many may describe as jaded, it is incredible to see him live with such passion and joy. It is clear his parents, one of whom played the mother in 1994's “Little Big League,” imbued their son with a sense of self and infectious energy. He is now looking to do the same for the next generation.

Thriving with the Cubs will enable Pete Crow-Armstrong to resonate with even more people. He owns a 5.7 WAR, second only to New York Yankees great Aaron Judge, and is batting .270 with 26 home runs, 25 doubles, 28 stolen bases, a .555 slugging percentage and .860 OPS. The defensive wizard is also in line to collect his first Gold Glove award, recording 16 defensive runs saved and 16 outs above average, per FanGraphs.

The magnificent campaign is made more astounding by the fact that Crow-Armstrong has only a .305 on-base percentage. Obviously, the plate discipline could use some work, but his ability to post big numbers regardless accentuates his individuality even more. He follows his own path, and it is leading to glorious success.

And there are many behind him, eager to heed Crow-Armstrong's advice and live life to the fullest.