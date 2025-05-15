With Kyle Tucker off to a scorching start in 2025, the Chicago Cubs are under pressure to lock in their star outfielder long-term—and according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Tucker might be open to making that happen sooner rather than later.

“Tucker, it seems like he’s willing to talk in-season, so that is a great sign to get something done,” Heyman said on a recent appearance, noting that a rival executive believes a $500 million offer could be what it takes to close the deal.

"This is a guy I think will consider them if they make him the right offer…" – @JonHeyman on a potential Kyle Tucker-Cubs contract extension pic.twitter.com/xZHKcNbB6T — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tucker has been nothing short of elite since arriving in a December trade from the Houston Astros. Through 38 games, the 28-year-old has posted a .302/.404/.615 slash line with nine home runs, eight doubles, 31 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a remarkable walk-to-strikeout ratio (17 BB, 14 K). His all-around game—power, patience, defense, and speed—has made him the centerpiece of MLB’s highest-scoring offense.

That kind of production is why Tucker is projected to be the No. 1 free agent available this offseason. And it’s also why the Cubs face a franchise-altering decision: commit to a record-breaking extension now or risk losing him to a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who reportedly plan to enter the sweepstakes this winter.

Cubs continue to stay hot led by Kyle Tucker

The Dodgers, already stacked with stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, have shown interest in Tucker as a possible replacement for struggling outfielder Michael Conforto. Though L.A. may not be the top bidder financially, their championship pedigree could be a draw for Tucker if he reaches free agency.

That makes the Cubs’ window to strike even more critical.

Jon Heyman’s comments add intrigue: not only is Tucker open to talking now, but he reportedly wants to stay in Chicago. The Cubs have the financial muscle to pull off such a deal, but the question is whether ownership is willing to commit long-term—especially at a price that could approach or exceed $500 million over a decade-plus.

As Heyman noted, “He wants to be here. Let’s get it done.”

The Cubs shed payroll this offseason, including offloading Cody Bellinger’s salary in a trade with the Yankees, and lowered their competitive balance tax (CBT) number from $239.9 million to $213 million. They clearly had financial flexibility in mind—perhaps to make a move like this.

Still, a commitment to Tucker must come with a plan. As some around the league have pointed out, there’s no sense in giving a player $500 million if the team doesn’t continue to invest around him. The Cubs have to balance re-signing Tucker with ensuring the rest of the roster can support a World Series run.

If Chicago wants to keep Tucker in blue pinstripes, now might be their best chance—before the rest of the league gets its shot.