In a shocking extra-innings collapse at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs suffered their worst extra-inning loss in franchise history, falling 14-5 to the San Francisco Giants after surrendering nine runs in the top of the 11th. All nine were charged to Ryan Pressly, who didn't record a single out — a rare and painful outcome for the struggling Cubs bullpen.

“It's all on me tonight. I didn't do my job,” Pressly told reporters per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Called on in a 5-5 tie, Pressly allowed five hits, a walk, and hit a batter in a span that unraveled the game. Despite prior success in recent appearances, the right hander's outing immediately raised alarm bells. His final line: 0.0 innings, eight earned runs, five hits, one walk. The reliever entered the game in the 11th with the score tied and didn't register a single out.

According to another post from OptaStats, Pressly is now the only MLB reliever since 1913 to allow eight or more earned runs, record zero outs, and take the loss. His ERA skyrocketed from a 2.08 to a 7.62. A viral post by Podcast Doesn't Exist broke down the damage, noting it would take 37 consecutive scoreless innings for Pressly to restore his ERA to pregame from.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell stood by his veteran reliever noting the bullpen had already been stretched thin with six pitchers used prior.

“The score doesn't reflect how good the game was,” Counsell said, per Bastian. “We had chances, played well late, but the 11th just got away from us.”

Pressly's outing also renewed concern over his limited recent usage and knee issue that sidelined him in April. Though both he and Counsell emphasized his physical readiness, Pressly's diminished strikeout rate (8.1%) and hard-hit rate (50%) suggest deeper performance issues.

With Chicago's rotation already thin— Shota Imanaga is nursing a hamstring strain and Justin Steele is out for the season– the need for bullpen stability is critical. Arms like Porter Hodge may see increased responsibility as the Cubs bullpen undergoes reassessment.

As the Cubbies chase postseason relevance, consistency in relief will be key. For now, all eyes remain on Pressly and whether he can bounce back from a night that etched his name into an unfortunate corner of MLB history.