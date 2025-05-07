The San Francisco Giants etched their name into history Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, erupting for a record-setting nine-run 11th inning to rout the Cubs 14-5. With the game tied late, San Francisco delivered its most explosive frame of the season, shattering the previous Wrigley Field record for the most runs scored in extra innings.

The offensive surge began when Patrick Bailey lined a go-ahead RBI single to center, scoring Christian Koss. Bailey's knock unleashed a cascade of hits – Jung Ho Lee followed with a run-scoring single, and Matt Chapman drove in two more with a liner to left. Lee also launched a two-run homer earlier in the contest, putting the exclamation point on a multi-hit night.

“Three weeks after a record 16 runs were scored in a single inning at Wrigley Field… The Giants scored 9 runs in the 11th inning, the most runs scored in an extra-inning in Wrigley Field History,” tweeted Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

This was a bounce-back performance after San Francisco's 9-2 loss in the series opener. Chapman, who committed two errors Monday, responded with three hits and two runs, redeeming himself in a big way in this pivotal Cubs vs Giants matchup.

Justin Verlander made the start for the Giants, tossing five innings of three-run baseball. Still searching for his first win with the club, the veteran righty earned another no-decision. His ERA remained solid, but a late Cubs rally – including a pinch-hit RBI by Justin Turner and a game-tying single by Kyle Tucker – forced extras.

The Verlander Giants storyline continues to evolve as the team looks to support him with consistent run backing. Fortunately, Bailey's heroics and the 11th-inning avalanche may be the season's turning point.

The Giants are now 21-5 against right-handed starters – the best record in the MLB. With another dominant offensive showing and a standout Bailey clutch hit, San Francisco proved that they can explode at any moment.

Next up, Robbie Ray takes the hill as the Giants look to seal the series win and ride this momentum forward.