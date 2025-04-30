The Chicago Cubs are still adjusting to the premature end of Justin Steele's season. Craig Counsell and the team received another scare on Tuesday night when Shota Imanaga exited his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an injury. Fans worried that the team would be without their ace for a while, but Imanaga delivered good news.

When speaking with the media on Wednesday, the 31-year-old said that he believes that he can make his next scheduled start, per Marquee Sports Network writer Tony Andracki.

“I don’t think there will be any issue for the next start,” Imanaga said about his recovery. “I’ve had it in the past where I’ve had that feeling coming along and I kinda push past it and that affects me negatively. I feel like today, I was able to stop it a few steps before it would become a bigger issue.”

Fans around Chicago are excited, especially because the team's hot start. After the Cubs traded for and then signed Kyle Tucker in the offseason, expectations are higher. They aren't disappointing, either.

Chicago is atop the National League Central division and appears well on the way to a playoff berth. Tucker and Seiya Suzuki are leading the offense while Imanaga emerges as a dominant starter. Playing without Steele hurts, but the team is proving that it can win without him.

Imanaga's dominance across his first two years in the league is wildly impressive. After winning 15 games last season, many assumed that the number would be his career high. He already has three wins so far this season with a better ERA than 2024.

Counsell needs Imanaga to continue his dominant start in order to hold down the starting rotation. His ace is capable of taking on any other pitcher in the league. However, the Cubs are vulnerable outside of him, something that could come back to haunt them down the line.